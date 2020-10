A helicopter has been dispatched to an accident involving a scrambler in Thomastown, Kilkenny this afternoon.

The accident happened in a field outside the town, and Emergency Services and Gardaí are currently on scene.

Gardaí in Thomastown have confirmed to Beat News in the past hour that they’re being airlifted to hospital.

The age and gender of the victim has yet to be confirmed by Gardaí, with roads around the area unaffected by the accident.