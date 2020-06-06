Pennys say all of its stores across the country will begin to reopen from June 12th.

Those with street access will welcome back customers from that date, while June 15th will be the re-opening for stores in shopping centres.

The company say there will be limits on the number of people allowed in shops at any one time and fitting rooms will be closed off.

Perspex screens at tills and additional cleaning protocols will also be put in place to protect staff and customers.

The Irish wing of the Primark retail giant closed its doors on March 18th.