Penneys is calling for an extension of its trading hours when stores reopen in December.

In a statement, the company says that it would allow them to cater for the higher anticipated customer demand, and help to reduce queues, by spreading shopping hours over a longer period of time.

It says that stores have extensive safety measures in place to help protect customers and employees, including Perspex screens and increased cleaning.

It was reported earlier this week that Penneys bosses hope to open some of their stores for 24 hours next month.

It’s as Independent TD Marian Harkin says non-essential retail should be reopened sooner than December.

Ms Harkin said the Government promised restrictions would be reviewed after four weeks.

According to Harkin: “I would look at the evidence in a week’s time and my own instincts would be, if it’s going in the right direction, to open non-essential and personal services that would include hairdressers.”

However, NPHET has said it doesn’t anticipate recommending any level 5 restrictions being relaxed before December.

Incident rates

Latest figures show Buncrana in Donegal is the local electoral area with the highest Covid-19 14-day incidence rate in the State.

It’s followed by Ballyjamesduff in Cavan, where the rate is a third of what it was during its peak a number of weeks ago.

Galway City Central has the highest rate when it comes to urban areas – where the figure is double the national total. Mayor of Galway, Mike Cubbard, said everyone there needs to work together to bring the infections down.

“The blame doesn’t land on any particular group; it’s not as if we’re blaming students or anyone else for it. On the ground in Galway, people are now working to get those figures down,” he said.