Penneys has become the latest franchise to close its doors over COVID-19 concerns.

One of Ireland’s most popular clothing chain has closed all of its stores in the Republic,

In a statement online, the company has said “With the health and welfare of our employees and customers front of mind, we have made the decision to close our stores in the Republic of Ireland, until further notice.

“Penneys has overcome many challenges over the past 50 years, and we pride ourselves on our agility and our ability to adapt.

“We thank all our employees, customers, suppliers and partners for their continued support.

Just a note to say 💙 pic.twitter.com/C546kJcEuv — Primark (@Primark) March 18, 2020

“We love nothing more than welcoming you into your local Primark store and will miss seeing you while our stores are closed.

“Please keep in touch, we would love to hear from you via our social channels. We hope to share some kindness and joy with you during this uncertain time.”