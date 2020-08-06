Parents who are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be entitled to claim the Back To School Clothing and Footwear allowance.

The Department of Social Protection is making €153 million available to include parents who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19 – up from €53 million last year.

The allowance is worth €150 for a child aged between 4 to 11, and €275 for 12 to 22 years old.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys says people need to get their applications in as soon as possible:

“There are thousands of people on that payment that have never received it before. I want them to know they are entitled to claim for this allowance. They can go to Mywelfare.ie and put in the application.

“It is a payment that they will get to help them with the cost of fitting their children out with uniforms and with footwear, to go back to school.”

There are certain conditions you will need to meet to qualify for back to school clothing and footwear allowance such as:

You are getting a qualifying payment from the department or an approved training course or employment scheme.

You have a child between 4 and 17 or between 18 and 22 in secondary education

You are getting an increase for a qualified child (applies in most cases).

You satisfy a means test.

In terms of what needs to be submitted for the application, social welfare said they will need:

“Information on the payment you currently receive, your children’s details such as their names and their PPS numbers, your financial situation and questions about and income, savings or investments you or your partner may have.”

You can access the application for the back to school allowance here .