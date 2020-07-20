All pandemic pay and wage supports are to be extended until next year as part of the government’s July stimulus plan, according to the Irish Examiner.

There will also be a restart to grants for businesses extended to over €20,000, while re-skilling and shovel-ready projects will be key measures.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said a Cabinet sub-committee on Monday will consider the value of the July stimulus package, expected to range between €5bn and €6bn.

Mr. McGrath said he does not want any delays when it comes to the package.

“What we want to ensure is that what is announced can be operable quickly, that it can be put into effect with the minimal amount of fuss. It has to be of a scale that makes a real difference.

Government sources confirmed the temporary wage subsidy scheme and pandemic unemployment payment would be extended, possibly into April of next year.

But the pandemic payment is likely to be phased down further from the top rate of €350, while those on between €200 and €250 a week prior to the virus are also likely to see some reduction.

Pandemic Unemployment Payment

Overall, 31,800 people have stopped claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.

In total 313,800 people will receive the payment tomorrow at a cost of €97 million.

Today is the final deadline for PUP recipients who have yet to confirm their eligibility

Meanwhile, an estimated 415,000 employees are being supported by the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.