A COVID-19 vaccine being developed at the University of Oxford is safe and induces an immune reaction, according to findings on the first phases of the vaccine’s testing.

The findings on the Oxford vaccine trial were published in the medical journal, The Lancet.

Professor Sarah Gilbert, of the University of Oxford, said: “There is still much work to be done before we can confirm if our vaccine will help manage the COVID-19 pandemic, but these early results hold promise.

“As well as continuing to test our vaccine in phase-three trials, we need to learn more about the virus – for example, we still do not know how strong an immune response we need to provoke to effectively protect against Sars-Cov-2 infection.

“If our vaccine is effective, it is a promising option as these types of vaccine can be manufactured at a large scale.

“A successful vaccine against Sars-Cov-2 could be used to prevent infection, disease and death in the whole population, with high-risk populations such as hospital workers and older adults prioritised to receive the vaccination.”