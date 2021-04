Almost 5,000 people are facing prosecution for not paying Covid-19 fines.

According to the Irish Times, Gardai have issued over 18,000 fines but more than a quarter of them remain unpaid after 28 days.

The majority of fines were issued for non-essential travel.

Failing to pay a fine for breaching Covid-19 regulations can result in a criminal record, a month in jail and a fine of one thousand euro.