Anyone over the age of 18 can register for an mRNA vaccine from tomorrow.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says this is happening as the vaccination programme is ahead of schedule.

It means every adult in the country can now receive either the Pfizer or Moderna jab.

It’s as 1,110 new cases of covid-19 are being reported today.

89 people with the virus are now in hospital, with 21 of those in ICU.

Positivity rates of up to 25 per cent are now being reported at some swabbing sites.

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid is warning the more widespread the coronavirus is in the community, the more it can breakthrough to those vaccinated.

Meanwhile, close contacts of someone with Covid 19 are expected to be given antigen tests to do themselves, instead of PCR ones, from next week.

They will be asked to collect the tests at their local testing centre and take four in total over ten days.