The highest daily total of new cases of Covid 19 has been recorded in the North.

1080 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase either side of the border since the beginning of the pandemic.

No additional deaths have been reported.

Meanwhile, the North’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O Neill is self-isolating as she waits for a test for COVID-19.

She’s working remotely after she came into close contact with a family member, who has since tested positive for the virus.