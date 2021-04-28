Ministers meet this evening to discuss how quickly the hospitality sector can open.

Among the proposals to be considered by senior Ministers tonight is a move to allow pubs and restaurants to serve outdoor from the 24th of May.

It would allow the likes of beer gardens and terraces to return in less than a month.

But the proposal is far from certain, with some sources in government saying they expect it to be June before there’s a return for the hospitality sector.

It’s already been signalled hotels and b&bs will be looked at for June.

The intercounty travel ban should also be lifted that month.

Minister Eamon Ryan also signalled the end of the 9 euro substantial meal when pubs and restaurants re-open

All this will be considered at the cabinet sub-committee tonight alongside the easing of restrictions for May – which will include the return of retail, barbers, hairdressers, beauticians, museums, libraries, commercial construction and outdoor sports training for adults.