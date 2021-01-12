David Attenborough has received the coronavirus vaccine.

The 94 year-old broadcaster has previously spoken about the “immense suffering” the pandemic’s caused.

Other stars in the UK who have had the jab include Tom Jones, Ian McKellen, Prue Leith and Lionel Blair.

Meanwhile, those behind the AstraZeneca vaccine are the latest to apply for approval from the European Medicines Agency to supply doses across the EU.

A decision could be made by the 29th of January on its application.

The Pfizer vaccine is already being administered while Moderna vaccine deliveries are starting across Europe.