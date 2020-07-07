Staff and customers at an unnamed restaurant in Wexford were left “disgusted” after witnessing a passer-by spit in a customer’s meal.

The Irish Mirror reports that Gardaí are investigating the unsavoury act which occurred at 1:40 pm on Tuesday, June 30th at what is believed to be a popular restaurant in Gorey town.

CCTV footage allegedly shows a male walking past an outdoor dining area before spitting onto a plate which was being brought to a table by a waiter.

Thankfully, the waiter noticed the individual’s actions and disposed of the meal.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

Photo by Nerfee Mirandilla from Pexels