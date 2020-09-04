The Oireachtas Golf Society is set to change it’s name but it won’t disband.

According to the Irish Independent, an email written last night said that the society will most likely remove the word Oireachtas from its title following the recent Golfgate scandal.

In a statement on the first day of the return of the Dail following the summer recess, Ceann Comhairle Sean O’Fearghail called the decision by those who attended the event collective crass stupidity or arrogant delusion.

He said that the society should disband.

A garda investigation into the event is now underway.