September’s National Ploughing Championships have been cancelled.

The announcement was made this morning by Anna Marie McHugh of the National Ploughing Association.

The 2020 event was due to be held in mid-September in Fenagh, County Carlow.

Almost 300,000 people attended last year’s championship’s, making it Europe’s largest outdoor event.

The loss to the economy is reported to be around €45 million.

Organisers say that they still hope that there will be an opportunity to run the ploughing competitions behind closed gates.