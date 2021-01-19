By Digital Desk Staff

The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 has fallen for the first time since Christmas Day.

1,954 patients with the disease are currently receiving treatment on wards. The total number has fallen from 2,020 yesterday morning.

While the number is a three per cent decrease on yesterday’s record total, the number has risen by 15 per cent in the past week.

In the past 24 hours there have been 115 admissions, while there were also 153 discharges associated with the disease.

Figures from last night showed there were 199 people with Covid-19 in intensive care units (ICU).

The HSE has said the hospital system is currently “pressurised but functioning.”

HSE national lead for acute hospitals Dr Vida Hamilton said the high number of people being treated for the disease remains a challenge, with the situation being closely monitored.

“That is putting pressure in particular on our staff, in order to deliver care to these patients,” she said.

“We’re keeping a very close eye on our drug usage, we have no shortages reported to date, our equipments are all in the right place at the right time, and all of our oxygen supplies in all of our hospitals are in the green zone.

“To date I would summarise the situation as being very pressurised but functioning.”

In the North, hospitals are expected to come under “intense pressure” across the next seven days.

In the Republic, it has emerged that a number of hospitals in the south of the country have received and administered a disproportionately large number of Covid-19 vaccines relative to their size.

Trade union Siptu has warned over “levels of confusion” surrounding priority groups for the rollout of the vaccine amid reports of leftover doses being given to non-healthcare workers.

One frontline worker has said she felt “sick” when she learned that vaccines were given to relatives of staff members rather than those treating patients.