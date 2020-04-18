A number of sailings on an essential cargo supply route between Dublin and Liverpool remain suspended due to a row over port fees.

The owners of Liverpool port say they are owed nearly €690,000 by P&O Ferries.

P&O says the fees should be much less but their ship has been impounded in Liverpool until a resolution is agreed.

The route accounts for about 15% of cargo between Ireland and the UK.

Former President of the Irish Road Haulage Association, Jimmy Quinn, says the route’s other competitor also has restricted trucker access.