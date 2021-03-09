By Joleen Murphy

People who’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19 could face less stringent restrictions from as early as next month.

NPHET’s looking at what a “vaccine bonus” might look like, and plans to make recommendations to government in the coming weeks.

It comes as the US issued new guidance for those who’ve been fully vaccinated.

Dr Ronan Glynn says the situation in the US is being examined closely.

“We are looking specifically at the issue of Nursing Home visitation this week.

“I am hopeful over the coming weeks we can start telling people what the bonus of vaccination and what vaccination means you can or can’t do.”

Meanwhile, it it was announced also announced last night that Covid-19 was the “significant factor” in four preliminary reports of stillbirth confirmed here in Ireland last week.

Dr. Cliona Murphy, who is chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists says the cases are potentially linked to a rare condition which affects the placenta – and further investigation is needed.

“This experience is not confined to Ireland and internationally there has been a small number of stillbirths similarly attributed to Covid Placentitis after thorough clinical and pathological examination.

“It is an international entity, it is quite rare and we are not sure why we have only seen it in Ireland in the last couple of months.

“I think these findings highlight the importance of stillbirth investigation.”

Last night, 437 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed along with no new deaths.

In the South East, 14 new cases were confirmed in Tipperary, 6 in Carlow, 5 in Waterford, while there were less than 5 new cases in both Wexford and Kilkenny.

418 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 103 are in ICU.