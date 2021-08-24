The Health Minister says he anticipates all restrictions will be lifted this side of Christmas.

That would mean nightclubs could reopen and live events could resume.

NPHET will meet tomorrow to discuss easing remaining restrictions, ahead of the government’s roadmap being published next week.

It’s as 307 Covid patients are being treated in hospital today – after a fall of 11 in 24 hours.

It’s after the figure rose to its highest since March over the weekend.

Latest figures show 31 Covid patients are being treated in Galway University Hospital – the highest in the country.

60 Covid patients are being treated in intensive care units.

Minister Stephen Donnelly says it’s possible mask-wearing may still be required for the foreseeable future.

“There may be restrictions, that we get public health advice, to keep with for some time.

“So will there, for example, be higher risk environments where people should wear masks? Should we continue to wash our hands and do all of that?

“Public health advice I’d imagine is that the basics are things we’d want to keep doing.”