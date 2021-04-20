By Joleen Murphy

A Cavan councillor says its always been the tradition to cross the border into the North for services, when they’re not available in the Republic.

It comes as the Justice Minister says there will be no push by Gardaí to stop people living close to the border crossing over to get their hair cut.

Hair salons and barber shops will open up again there on Friday, weeks ahead of the competition in the Republic.

Helen McEntee says “people are entitled to travel” the 20km from their home, even if it takes them to another jurisdiction.

John Paul Feely, a councillor in the border town of Blacklion, Co Cavan, says locals have always made the most of the border.

“That was always the tradition in these parts when pubs used to open on Sundays south of the border and they didn’t open on Sundays north of the border. Blacklion had a very busy day on a Sunday.

“There was always a tradition that people disappeared for Good Friday and Christmas Day.

“Dare I say it some of the people wouldn’t be in the pub ever any other day but because there was a restriction on doing so would like to make a point of going.”

Meanwhile, the Irish Hairdressers Federation says some of its members would like to open early for vaccinated clients.

It’s expected personal services will resume in May but there are calls to allow them to open earlier.

The government is set to announce a plan in just over a week for the further re-opening of society and the economy throughout the summer.

Danielle Kennedy from the Irish Hairdressers Federation says they’re looking forward to opening their doors again.

“At the Irish Hairdressers Federation we did poll our members on this recently in the last couple of weeks and a majority of our members would be quite happy to open earlier for vaccinated clients.

“The industry as a whole everyone just wants to get back open and look after our clients in a very, very safe manner.”