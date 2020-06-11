No public seating and no WiFi: Shopping centres post-Covid will be ‘different experience’

The days of leisurely browsing at shopping centres are gone, according to the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI).

Shopping centres are due to open next week which is earlier than planned.

The NSAI says there should be no public seating, no WiFi and limited parking spaces.

It has published a number of guidelines ahead of the opening of major retail outlets.

Among measures to be considered is limited access for children.

Spokesperson Paul Turner says customers need to be prepared for a different experience.

“It’s not going to be a place where people hang out with their friends and spend a day,” said Mr Turner.

“The days of leisurely browsing have come to an end. It is going to be replaced by purposeful shopping – people going, buying what they need and returning home straight away.

“It will be very different to what people were used to pre-COVID.”

Mr Turner said that public seating will be removed to stop people congregating.

“We are looking at things like switching off public WiFi to stop people hanging around and checking phones.

“It is going to be a similar experience to what people have seen in the supermarkets.

“You are going to see people, depending on how busy it is, queuing outside to get access to the store.”