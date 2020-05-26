Following the news that there were no new deaths with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland yesterday, no new deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland today.

No covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, as daily figures have been released from

It marks the first time this has happened since March 18th.

The news comes a day after the Republic announced no new Covid-19 related deaths for the first time in over nine weeks.

Meanwhile, a further 28 new cases have been confirmed in the North.