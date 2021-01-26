According to latest figures from the HSE, all adult critical care beds in the South East are in use.

12 public hospitals nationwide now have no critical care capacity.

In the Republic, there are now just 30 beds available in intensive care out of a possible 342 beds.

As it stands, there are 1,823 people with the virus on wards nationwide last night, of which 217 are in critical Care Units.

There are 9 patients receiving critical care in Wexford General Hospital, 8 in University Hospital Waterford, 5 in South Tipperary General and 4 in St. Luke’s in Kilkenny.

1,823 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals this morning – the lowest figure in 11 days.

It’s the largest percentage fall in the number of patients in a single day since December 1st.

In the past 24 hours there have been 97 admissions associated with Covid-19, while there were 154 discharges, which is just shy of the record set last Tuesday.

Despite the fall in numbers from the record of 2,020 there is still more than 1,000 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals receiving treatment compared with the peak in the first wave.

The news comes as the Taoiseach this morning confirmed the current Covid 19 restrictions will continue until March 5th.

Micheál Martin says it’s being done to reduce the pressure on our hospitals and critical care units.

Ministers are also set to sign off on mandatory isolation for people who arrive into Ireland without a negative PCR test and those travelling from South Africa and Brazil.