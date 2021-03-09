Vivienne Clarke

There is no evidence that Covid-19 vaccines could impact fertility according to the chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, Dr Cliona Murphy.

Speaking this morning, Dr Murphy urged anyone of reproductive age to take the vaccine when it becomes available for their cohort.

When asked about the possibility of the vaccine causing infertility, Dr Murphy was adamant that there was no evidence of infertility. “There’s none, none at all” to indicate any connection to difficulties to conceive or to continue pregnancy.

There was no evidence of adverse effects for pregnant women who had been vaccinated, she said.

While pregnant women had not been included in the original vaccine studies, it had been subsequently found that a number of the participants were pregnant and there had been no adverse outcomes, she added.

Dr Murphy also pointed out that the vaccine could have benefits for the baby as the antibodies from the vaccine would be available to them.

Couples planning on using IVF should also go ahead and get the vaccine when the opportunity arose, she said. It would be safe to continue treatment within two days of receiving the vaccine.

Covid-19 could pose more of a problem for male fertility than the vaccine, said Dr Murphy. Any viral illness could have an impact on male fertility