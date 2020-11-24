Over half of Irish workers are set to miss out on their annual Christmas party in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, new research has shown.

A new survey from e-recruitment platform IrishJobs.ie reveals that many workplaces have already abandoned plans for their festive celebrations this year.

The research carried out among 2,610 employees in Ireland found that 42% of workplaces will not host any form of Christmas party this year, with a further 10% postponing their plans for a workplace Christmas event until Covid restrictions have been lifted.

Nine percent of workplaces will hold a virtual workplace party, three per cent plan to have a party in the workplace under socially distanced guidelines.

While two per cent hope to secure a booking in a restaurant or pub in line with Government guidelines.

Aside from Christmas parties, the research also suggests that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a wider impact on workplace socialising levels for most workplaces.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, 94% of workplaces held regular social events, with four in ten holding a social activity for employees at least once a quarter.

Throughout the pandemic, this has decreased significantly with 81% of employees saying that they no longer have any workplace social activities.

For those who have continued with workplace events, the large majority of these events have been online, with only 10% of employees stating that they’ve met with colleagues in person.

While more workers say they don’t enjoy virtual socialising (20%) than do (17%).