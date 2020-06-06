Nine further people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

There have now been a total 1,678 COVID-19 related deaths in the country.

Meanwhile the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 24 further confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 25,183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The Health Minister is pleading with people not to “clock up contacts” in Phase 2.

The re-opening of the economy is to continue from Monday, with many non-essential shops opening their doors with staggered opening hours.

Minister Simon Harris says people don’t need to rush to stores as they will remain open

“The shop that opens on Monday will be open again on Tuesday, Wednesday, and the following Monday.

We do know of the new cases in Ireland, 60% of them are from close contacts.”