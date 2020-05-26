Nine more people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

It brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland to 1,615.

Meanwhile the Health Protection Surveillance Centre have confirmed there have been 37 new cases in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total number of cases in the country to 24,735.

The news comes a day after the Republic announced no new Covid-19 related deaths for the first time in over nine weeks.

Earlier today no covid-19 related deaths were reported in Northern Ireland over the previous 24 hours.

It marks the first time this has happened since March 18th.