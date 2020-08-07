There have been new cases of Covid 19 in three South-East counties, the Department of Health have this evening confirmed.

Six of these have been in Wexford, while Carlow and Kilkenny are among ten other counties in which 21 further cases have been confirmed.

In total, 98 new cases of the virus have been confirmed by the department, with 35 in Kildare, 26 in Offaly, and five in Laois, which will all go into a local lockdown from midnight tonight.

Four of these cases have been identified as community transmission.

Four patients diagnosed with the virus have also died, bringing the total death toll in country with the virus to 1,772.