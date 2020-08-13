92 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the Republic of Ireland today.

However, no further deaths have been recorded from the virus today.

Six new cases have been reported in Kilkenny, with Waterford reporting a new case for the first time in four weeks.

While there were three patients being treated for the virus at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, the largest number at any hospital in the country.

There are also 14 patients awaiting results of routine testing at Waterford University Hospital.

Dublin and Kildare both account for 24 cases each, while 72 per cent of all the new cases are among people under the age of 45.

Health officials say there are no further deaths related to virus.

The total number of cases is 26,929, and the death toll remains at 1,774.