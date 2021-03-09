New cases drop to 311 across Ireland

The number of new cases of COVID-19 has dropped significantly to 311 today, as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has announced their latest daily figures.

The figure is down substantially on yesterday’s total of 525, as well as the 539 figure announced on Saturday.

Of those cases, 135 in Dublin, 29 in Kildare, 21 in Cork, 18 in Limerick, and 14 in Louth.

Three of the counties across the South-East have announced less than five new cases, with Kilkenny, Tipperary and Carlow all under the minimum amount for it to be specified on the daily press release.

While Waterford has had eight cases, and Wexford have confirmed nine new cases of the virus.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 30 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

12 deaths occurred in March, 13 in February, 4 in January and 1 is under investigation.

As of 8am today, 397 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 95 are in ICU.

There have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.