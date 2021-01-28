A new rapid antigen COVID-19 test for hauliers bound for France via Rosslare Europort is opening today, just outside Gorey.

It’s as new French requirements that all HGV drivers arriving in France from Ireland must present a negative antigen test, come into effect from this morning, affecting ferry crossings to the country from Dublin and Rosslare port’s.

More and more hauliers are choosing to directly travel to France and avoid the UK landbridge since new Brexit custom restrictions have caused traffic chaos at the British border, with new ferry crossings introduced from Rosslare in direct response.

However, all drivers arriving into France must provide a negative antigen test, with RocDoc opening two new testing facilities, one on the M11 outside Gorey for drivers heading to Rosslare, and a second close to Dublin Airport.

While an additional site for Rosslare bound traffic will be opened in the coming days at Holmestown, just outside Wexford Town.

The rapid antigen tests for lorry drivers will be free, and available from today.

“Our priority is to provide a highly efficient service to ensure that hauliers can quickly and safely through our testing facilities and minimise any disruption to their journeys’’ said RocDoc Chief Executive, David Rock.

“The tests will be free to all HGV drivers and the test can be booked online through www.covidcheck.ie. We strongly recommend booking well in advance to ensure you can get the test quickly and continue on your journey.”