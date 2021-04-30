Nenagh is the Local Electorate Area with the third-highest rate of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The North Tipperary town has had a rate of 449 cases per 100,00 people, almost three times that of the national average.

Last week St Joseph’s CBS boys’ school announced it was closing following detection of a number of cases among pupils and staff, one of a number of outbreaks recorded in the region.

A walk-in COVID test centre is currently in place after Public Health Mid-West confirmed there had been over 120 cases of Covid-19 infection there since the beginning of April, among over 200 in the wider north Tipperary area.

Nenagh lies behind two LEA’s in Donegal – Milford and Letterkenny – who have 675 and 594 per 100,000 respectively.

However, four of the five South-East counties – including Tipperary – have LEAs with less than five cases.

Carrick-on-Suir, Kilmuckridge in Wexford, Muinebeag in Carlow and the Castlecomer LEA in County Kilkenny are among 16 areas in which numbers are at their lowest.

They’re joined by areas in Mayo, Galway, Clare, Kerry, and Cork.