Minister for Transport, Shane Ross, has advised people that things will need to operate differently as the overriding priority is the health of staff and the public.

Mr Ross said that the extension of the validity of various certificates and licences on March 28 for up to four months will see the greatest demand for these services reduced in the short term.

However, Mr Ross said he is aware that there are people who need to avail of these services now.

“For example, there are vehicle owners who were affected by the ‘vehicle lift’ issue at the NCTS and who need to complete their test.

“These customers and anyone else who has been unable to complete their full vehicle inspection are to be prioritised.”

People will be allowed to sit the Driver Theory Test and the opening of the NDLS centres will allow people to apply for their learner permit as well as enable people to apply for replacement licences if theirs has been lost or stolen.

The Driver Testing Service will not re-open as part of Phase Two of the Government roadmap and Mr Ross said that the challenge of social distancing will need to be overcome in order to recommence car driving tests.

I appreciate that learner drivers will be anxious to know when driving tests will become available again. There are challenges to overcome in order to re-open this service fully.

“While I do see the possibility of truck, bus and motorcycle testing resuming, in Phase Three, there are issues to overcome to recommence car driving tests.

“These challenges include maintaining social distancing as a car driving test means close contact in an enclosed space between the driver tester and the learner driver for periods in excess of 15 minutes.

“I can assure learner drivers that officials in my Department and the RSA are looking at all available options to get car driving tests started again as soon as possible.”

Customers are encouraged to follow all public health guidelines and to be patient with staff as they try to deliver services in a safe manner.