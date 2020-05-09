Businesses have been warned they could be shut down if they do not follow new back-to-work guidelines.

The measures for firms re-opening will include a ban on handshakes and sharing equipment – as well as temperature checks for workers.

Employers will be required to have a clear plan for dealing with any suspected case of COVID-19.

Speaking about the Return to Work plan, Business Minister Heather Humphreys said: “This Protocol is a critical component of the Government’s Roadmap for reopening the economy as we gradually lift the COVID-19 restrictions.

“It very clearly sets out the steps that businesses and workers should take to ensure that they can return to work safely.”

Minister Humphreys said collaboration between employers and workers “will be central to the success of our return to work.”

Some of the measures include:

Nominated lead work representatives to ensure COVID-19 measures are adhered to in the workplace.

COVID-19 induction training before the workplace reopens.

Employers are required to update their safety plans before reopening by consulting with workers.

The plan should include clear procedures around COVID-19 relevant measures such as social distancing, handwashing and respiratory etiquette

Employers will keep a log of any group work in order to facilitate contact tracing

Employers are also required to have a response plan in place, outlining details of how they will deal with a suspected case of COVID-19 in the workplace, and have a designated manager in charge.

Breaks and rest periods are to be organised to facilitate social distancing.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys said inspectors from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will be able to shut down workplaces that do not comply with new safety measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

She said: “HSA inspectors will be able to take appropriate enforcement actions under the health and safety act 2005.

“This means if a business does not co-operate and comply with public health guidelines after been asked to make improvements, the HSA will be able to order them to shut down the workplace.”