Ireland’s top health officials are meeting this afternoon to discuss the next steps in Ireland’s response to COVID-19.

Plans to ramp up testing and the rising number of clusters in nursing homes are some of the main issues on the agenda.

The Taoiseach admitted last night the levels of testing for COVID-19 are not where the government thought they would be.

Around 2,500 people are currently being tested – health officials want that to be as high as 15,000 a day in the coming weeks.

It is one of the main issues being discussed by the National Public Health Emergency Team this afternoon.

They will also consider how well the current restrictions are working.

Assistant Secretary-General of the Department of an Taoiseach, Liz Canavan, said it will be next week before any decision is made.

She said: “That will depend on how things are going, new cases, ICU admissions etc.

“It will be the National Public Health Emergency Team who will advise as to whether we should extend those restrictions or relax or refine them.”

It is also been confirmed that Gardai have processed 5,500 vetting applications for healthcare workers over the past three weeks so they’re available for frontline duties.

The NPHET meeting today will also discuss the rising number of clusters in nursing homes – it now stands at 38.

Overall, there are now over 3,800 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country and 98 people have died.