With the announcement of 74 new cases of COVID-19 in Ireland last night came the news that a baby has contracted the virus in Ireland for the first time.

A table released by the National Public Health Emergency Team shows that one child under twelve months has tested positive for COVID-19 – less than 1% of the total cases in the Republic to date.

No children between the ages of one and four have tested positive as of yet.

In all, there are a total of 366 cases of COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

The Department of Health has also released figures by county, which has shown at least one case of COVID-19 in every single South-East county.

Waterford has seven, while Wexford, Carlow, Tipp and Kilkenny all have less than five cases each.

