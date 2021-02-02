Wexford is one of the counties that’s hardest hit in Ireland due to COVID.

That’s according to Independent TD Verona Murphy, who has called on the Government to increase supports to local business, and prevent further closures across a variety of sectors.

Independent deputy Murphy says the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme is too limited and support is needed for businesses that remain shut in compliance with public health regulations.

“County Wexford is one of the hardest hit counties in Ireland. Our unemployment rate is now the fifth highest in the country” said Murphy, speaking recently in the Dáil.

“A large perecentage in County Wexford are in the retail, tourism and hoospitality sectors – businesses have gone to great lengths to satisfy government requirements over the last year, and most were very concerned when their businesses were forced to close.

“And to compensate for their inconvenience, government must be there with a support system.

Deputy Murphy has been critical of the CRSS, as have a number of other TDs, calling it too restrictive, and unavailable to many who need it.

“The other issues which many retailors face are stocking issues.

“Take the boutique secotr for example – many of these boutiques will have ordered spring stock for 2021 at the end of summer 2020, and it’s been bought and paid for, and yet they can’t open.

“Many are now having to pay VAT, and in some cases massive delivery increases, because their stock is coming from the UK.”