The HSE says the number of people who recover from Covid-19 in nursing homes is higher than those who have passed away.

“Far more people recover than die from Covid in Nursing Homes” says the Executive’s Group Lead for Older People is Dr Siobhan Kennelly:

“The mortality we know is higher than in the general population, simply because of the frailty and vulnerabilities of some of the population within that care setting

“But there are far more people who recover than die from COVID-19 in Nursing homes.”