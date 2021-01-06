Muireann Duffy

Moderna Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine has been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for use in the European Union.

The Moderna vaccine is the second jab to receive the green light from the regulator, following their decision on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine last month.

After the approval from the EMA, the final step is for the European Commission to give it the go-ahead, which is expected to follow later today.

📢 EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to prevent #COVID19 in people from 18 years of age: https://t.co/l9KMZlx7wa pic.twitter.com/BdvXanjOHN — EU Medicines Agency (@EMA_News) January 6, 2021

According to Reuters, the EMA have recommended the Moderna vaccine be given in two doses, 28 days apart, to people over the age of 18.

Under the EU agreement, Ireland is due to receive 880,000 doses of the Moderna shot, but it is not yet known when the first shipment will arrive, pending the approval of the Commission.

After its approval on December 21st, the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived in Ireland on St Stephen’s Day, with the first shot being administered on December 29th.

Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna jab does not need to be stored at ultra-low temperatures, and can instead be stored -20 degrees.