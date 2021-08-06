By Cillian Doyle.

There has been mixed messaging from the Government around indoor dining.

That’s according to a Carlow Hotel Manager.

People who book into a hotel that are not vaccinated can still dine indoors in the venue.

Speaking to Beat News, General Manager of Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Carlow, Colin Duggan says there’s a massive contradiction:

“The contradiction here is that I can check someone into the hotel and I don’t have to ask for a vaccination passport and they seat freely in the bar and restaurant.”

“I might have 180 guests tonight but anyone walking in to have a bite to eat I have to ask for a vaccination passport so you can see the contradiction here and mixed messaging from Government.”

Duggan also added that if outdoor gatherings can host 200 people, there’s no reason why live music can’t return to hotels and bars.

Updated guidelines for the hospitality sector are due to be published today – to give clarity on outdoor parties.

It’s after the fallout from Katherine Zappone’s event, which was attended by 50 people, including the Tánaiste.

It’s also understood Ministers are likely to talk about the restrictions on Communions and Confirmations after several bishops have decided they should go ahead.

Colin says restrictions at outdoor events are more extreme than indoor dining:

“We’ve had these mini-trial events but they again were ultra-conservative where we had six people in what looked like cattle pens – the risk outside are not as bad but the restrictions outside are more extreme than what we would see inside.”