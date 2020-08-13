A pair of paddle boarders, missing since yesterday, have been found by a fisherman, clinging on to a lobster pot.

The two young women, aged 17 and 23, failed to return from paddleboarding in the sea yesterday, near Furbo beach in County Galway.

The women were reported last night at 10.05pm, before Galway RNLI and the Aran Islands rescue team launched separate search and rescue operatuons.

The Rescue 115 and 118 helicopters were dispatched and dozens of volunteers were searching for the pair.

However a local fisherman found the two women clinging to a lobster pot, having believed to have survived over 15 hours in the Atlantic water.