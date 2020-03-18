Some good news could be on the horizon…

The Guardian reports that shares in Japanese pharmaceutical company Fujifilm Toyama Chemical have soared following claims by Chinese authorities that the use of its drug, Avigan, has produced positive results in patients with COVID-10 (coronavirus).

An official from China’s Science and Technology Ministry said the drug was used in a clinical trial of 340 COVID-19 patients.

Patients treated with Avigan provided negative test results for the virus after a median of just four days post-diagnosis.

X-rays also indicated a sizable improvement in the lung condition of 91% of patients.

The drug, which is intended to treat common flu symptoms, was also used as an emergency aid during the Ebola outbreak.

Japanese authorities, meanwhile, are less optimistic. They’ve stated the drug seems to be less effective in patients with acute symptoms: “It doesn’t seem to work that well when the virus has already multiplied.”

Further trials are ongoing in Japan to determine the impact of the drug in mild to moderate cases, where it appears to be more effective.

Avigan would require government approval for use on those with Covid-19 as it is intended for use on flu patients.

Fujifilm Toyama Chemical has declined to comment on the findings.