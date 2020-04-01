More than €16 million in unclaimed lotto prizes is to be used to support the health sector respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money, which relates to prizes which were not claimed by winners before their ticket expired, will be returned to the exchequer.

The fund dates back to before 2014, when the previous licence held by An Post National Lottery Company came to an end.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says he’s pleased that the expired prize fund will be used to support the health sector at a time of unprecedented national crisis.