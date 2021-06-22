Children and teenagers with disabilities have been severely impacted by the pandemic.

That’s according to a Tipperary TD.

Independent Deputy Mattie McGrath says parents have had to take on full time career roles for their children as Covid-19 has “decimated” services for young people with learning and physical disabilities.

“We need to get the cabal of NPHET off our backs and let us live – and get the government to take control – but especially the people suffering with these ailments.

“Let us live again, this is shocking. But above all this area here needs to be dealt with, because these people deserve (it).

“The anguish of the parents, all TD’s got calls from the parents that couldn’t cope. And to think it’s continuing again 15 months later.

Speaking in the Dail, McGrath says if NPHET “get their way”, the problem will continue:

“Disruptions in education, employment, healthcare, social services have been amplified…and if NPHET get their way it will continue into the winter, and onto Christmas!”