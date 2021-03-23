A group of Independent TDs and Senators – including Tipperary’s Mattie McGrath and Wexford’s Verona Murphy – has called on the government to open churches for Easter.

The Rural Independents have argued there is no evidence that places of worship lead to an increased spread of COVID.

Speaking on the plinth in Leinster House this morning, they said religious services are very important in many peoples’ lives, particularly at a time of worry and stress, and also in Easter week.

“Religious practice is a human right according to the UN Declaration of Human Rights. It is an essential element in the lives of many many people in Ireland. Religious practice plays a significant roll in the wellbeing of many people in these dark times” said Aontú leader Peadair Tobín.

They’ve asked the Taoiseach to consider opening churches next week to allow people to go to mass again.