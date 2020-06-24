McDonald’s is trialling the return of its breakfast menu.

Five restaurants in Dublin are serving the McMuffin this morning.

They include Nutgrove, Kylemore, Artane Castle, Coolock Retail Park and Belgard Road – all of which are in Dublin.

It’s hoped the chain will roll out its breakfast service nationwide later in the summer.

Meanwhile, 21 McDonald’s restaurants across the country will open their doors for walk-in takeaway service today.

McDonald’s Drive-Thrus in Ireland reopened on Thursday, June 4th.

There is no confirmation yet on the recommencement of indoor dining at the fast-food chain.