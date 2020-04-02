Matt Damon has reportedly been lying low in Dublin amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Dublin Live, the Hollywood star was seen jogging up Killiney Hill on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old was in Ireland to film Ridley Scott’s upcoming film The Last Duel, where some scenes were due to be shot in Tipperary, however filming has been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

However it appears the Bourne Identity star has chosen to stay in Ireland as travel restrictions are currently in place in the US.