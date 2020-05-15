It has been revealed that the hospital under investigation for the backlog in reported cases is the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

The facility only informed authorities of 244 cases yesterday, which was a significant factor of yesterday’s inflated case figure of 426, with some dating back as far as March.

The Health Minister says the bulk reporting of Covid-19 cases needs to be checked to see if it’s a criminal matter.

Hospitals have a legal obligation to report cases of infectious diseases as soon as they’re aware of them.

Simon Harris says it’s “extremely disappointing” that this happened and he’s awaiting a full report.