Mass Covid vaccination centres will be in operation from tomorrow

Three mass Covid vaccination centres will be in operation from tomorrow in Dublin, Galway and Portloaise.

They will be used to vaccinate GP teams using the first supply of the Moderna vaccine.

It comes after the HSE announced the period between the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine is being extended from 21 to 28 days.

That will take effect for those receiving the jab for the first time from Monday and is aimed at vaccinating more people as new supplies arrive.

Meanwhile, it’s emerged Pfizer Bio-N-Tech may be slowing down production of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Kevin Connolly is former chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

He says the Pfizer vaccine is as effective when the second dose is added after 28 days.

“The licensed document says that it can be given from 21 days. The trials included people from 19 to 42 days.

“So the vaccine is as effective to be given after 21 days or 28 days.”

Today, thirteen hospitals nationwide have no ICU capacity left.

These include St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow Kilkenny and Wexford General.

There are 184 people with Covid-19 being treated in intensive care, while last night there were over 100 people on ventilators

1,846 people with the virus are being treated in Irish hospitals this morning.

In the past 24 hours there have been 133 admissions and 105 discharges associated with Covid-19.

Elsewhere, the Chief Medical Officers in the Republic and Northern Ireland have urged people to stay at home due to the high levels of Covid-19 on the island.

In a joint statement Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Michael McBride says we are going to continue to see high mortality rates in the two jurisdictions over the coming weeks.

They say they will continue to work together to protect the public health across the island.