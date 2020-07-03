The Sinn Féin President has apologised for any hurt cause by her attendance at Bobby Storey’s funeral.

The PSNI is investigating whether public health guidelines were broken after hundreds lined the streets of Belfast.

Mary Lou McDonald has said no member of the party will face any sanction for the incident.

She has also apologised to families who were not able to grieve together due to Covid-19 in the past couple of months.

Ms McDonald said: “In terms of the numbers who turned on the pavements to show their respect and give rounds of applause to Bobby and to the family, the grieving family.

“Those were large crowds and social distancing when people come out in those numbers is very very difficult if not impossible.

“I understand the anxiety looking at that, I get that.”

Sinn Féin’s leader in Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neil is under considerable pressure this morning to step aside from other parties.

Northern Ireland’s five-party leaders are due to meet later to try and resolve serious differences over the republican funeral during the pandemic.